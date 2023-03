The immense Bernardine Monastery, which contains impressive 16th- and 17th-century paintings in its cloister, serves as the spiritual centre of Kalwaria Zebrzydowska and flanks the area's most impressive church, the Basilica of Our Lady of the Angels (Bazylika Matki Bożej Anielskiej). Forty-five-minute guided tours of the sanctuary run for groups of 15 every hour from 9am to 5pm.