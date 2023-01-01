Family Home of John Paul II

The home where future pope Karol Wojtyła was born on 18 May 1920 is now a popular museum, restored to its historical appearance. The Wojtyła family lived in this small 1st-floor apartment, with just two rooms and a kitchen, from 1919 to 1938. Entry is by guided tour, with English-speaking guides available. Order tickets by phone or online, or buy them three doors down, at Plac Jana Pawła II 5. The museum closes on the last Tuesday of each month.