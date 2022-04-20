Sanok’s Museum of Folk Architecture is Poland’s largest skansen (open-air museum of traditional architecture). You’ll find around 120 historic buildings…
Carpathian Mountains
When thinking about Poland, mountains are not usually the first thing to spring to mind, yet the country’s southern border is defined by the beautiful and dramatic Carpathian (Karpaty) chain, the highest mountain range in Central Europe.
Its wooded hills and peaks are a beacon for hikers, cyclists and skiers, and because of the region’s remoteness, this ‘forgotten corner’ has been able to preserve its traditional folkways better than most other parts of the country.
Perhaps best known is the resort of Zakopane in the heart of the Tatra Mountains (Tatry), the highest section of the Polish Carpathians, but the prettiest hills are arguably in the Pieniny or Bieszczady ranges. Elsewhere, a mosaic of undemonstrative towns shelter Unesco-listed wooden churches and provide jumping-off points for a half-dozen national parks. Beyond those, historic regional centres such as Przemyśl, Tarnów and Sanok retell Poland's tumultuous history in time-worn stone.
Explore Carpathian Mountains
- MMuseum of Folk Architecture
Sanok’s Museum of Folk Architecture is Poland’s largest skansen (open-air museum of traditional architecture). You’ll find around 120 historic buildings…
- SSącz Ethnographic Park
About 3.5km southeast of central Nowy Sącz, this ethnographic park is one of the largest and best skansens in Poland. Houses and other buildings typical…
- HHistorical Museum
Housed in the Renaissance-style castle, this museum is best known for its 700-piece collection of Ruthenian icons. The selection consists of about 260…
- UUnderground Tourist Route
Rzeszów’s prime attraction is this 396m-long route linking 25 old cellars beneath the central market square. The circuit took 17 years to complete and…
- CChurch of the Assumption of Mary
Located In the village of Haczów (hah-choof), 16km east of Krosno and accessible by bus, this is the largest timber Gothic church in Europe and is a…
- CCentre of Glass Heritage
Celebrating Krosno's five centuries as Poland's epicentre of glass production, this slick exhibition centre is the town's main attraction. The family…
- KKrasiczyn Castle
The late-Renaissance 'castle' at Krasiczyn is more of a stately home – ostentation trumped defensive strength when Italian architect Galeazzo Appiani…
- MMorskie Oko
Perched nearly 1400m above sea level, the emerald-green 'Eye of the Sea' is the largest lake in the Tatras and a popular outing from Zakopane. Minibuses…
- TTatra Park Nature Education Centre
The national park's education centre walks visitors through the natural history of the mountains, including dioramas, interactive displays, kids'…
