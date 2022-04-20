Getty Images/LOOK

Carpathian Mountains

When thinking about Poland, mountains are not usually the first thing to spring to mind, yet the country’s southern border is defined by the beautiful and dramatic Carpathian (Karpaty) chain, the highest mountain range in Central Europe.

Its wooded hills and peaks are a beacon for hikers, cyclists and skiers, and because of the region’s remoteness, this ‘forgotten corner’ has been able to preserve its traditional folkways better than most other parts of the country.

Perhaps best known is the resort of Zakopane in the heart of the Tatra Mountains (Tatry), the highest section of the Polish Carpathians, but the prettiest hills are arguably in the Pieniny or Bieszczady ranges. Elsewhere, a mosaic of undemonstrative towns shelter Unesco-listed wooden churches and provide jumping-off points for a half-dozen national parks. Beyond those, historic regional centres such as Przemyśl, Tarnów and Sanok retell Poland's tumultuous history in time-worn stone.

Explore Carpathian Mountains

  • M

    Museum of Folk Architecture

    Sanok’s Museum of Folk Architecture is Poland’s largest skansen (open-air museum of traditional architecture). You’ll find around 120 historic buildings…

  • S

    Sącz Ethnographic Park

    About 3.5km southeast of central Nowy Sącz, this ethnographic park is one of the largest and best skansens in Poland. Houses and other buildings typical…

  • H

    Historical Museum

    Housed in the Renaissance-style castle, this museum is best known for its 700-piece collection of Ruthenian icons. The selection consists of about 260…

  • U

    Underground Tourist Route

    Rzeszów’s prime attraction is this 396m-long route linking 25 old cellars beneath the central market square. The circuit took 17 years to complete and…

  • C

    Church of the Assumption of Mary

    Located In the village of Haczów (hah-choof), 16km east of Krosno and accessible by bus, this is the largest timber Gothic church in Europe and is a…

  • C

    Centre of Glass Heritage

    Celebrating Krosno's five centuries as Poland's epicentre of glass production, this slick exhibition centre is the town's main attraction. The family…

  • K

    Krasiczyn Castle

    The late-Renaissance 'castle' at Krasiczyn is more of a stately home – ostentation trumped defensive strength when Italian architect Galeazzo Appiani…

  • M

    Morskie Oko

    Perched nearly 1400m above sea level, the emerald-green 'Eye of the Sea' is the largest lake in the Tatras and a popular outing from Zakopane. Minibuses…

  • T

    Tatra Park Nature Education Centre

    The national park's education centre walks visitors through the natural history of the mountains, including dioramas, interactive displays, kids'…

