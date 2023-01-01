Explorers' Museum

This is usually the last subdivision of the Regional Museum on visitors’ mental itineraries, which is a shame as it tells an interesting story. It contains artefacts from the amassed collection of seasoned nomad Tony Halik (1921–98), including his battered suitcases, travel documents, souvenirs of his many journeys and a criminal number of pilfered hotel keys! One of his longest journeys was a 180,000km epic from Tierra del Fuego to Alaska.

More recent additions to the collection have been donated by his wife, Elżbieta Dzikowska, who continues to travel, most notably in Asia. There's also a room dedicated to some of history's greatest explorers (Captain Cook, Marco Polo etc) and another to famous Polish wanderers.