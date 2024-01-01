Statue of Dog & Umbrella

Toruń

LoginSave

The Dog & Umbrella statue can be found on the Rynek. The dog is Filus who starred in a famous long-running Polish comic strip.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Old Town Hall now a museum.

    Old Town Hall

    0.04 MILES

    The Old Town Hall dates from the 14th century and hasn’t changed much since, though some Renaissance additions lent an ornamental touch to the sober…

  • Golub Castle

    Golub Castle

    19.89 MILES

    Golub’s square-set castle overlooks the town from a hill, the prominent structure consisting of a massive Gothic brick base topped with a slightly more…

  • Regional Museum

    Regional Museum

    24.57 MILES

    The epicentre of Chełmno’s chessboard of streets is the Rynek, in the middle of which stands the compact Renaissance Town Hall, built around 1570 on the…

  • Explorers' Museum

    Explorers' Museum

    0.07 MILES

    This is usually the last subdivision of the Regional Museum on visitors’ mental itineraries, which is a shame as it tells an interesting story. It…

  • Church of the Assumption

    Church of the Assumption

    24.51 MILES

    Just off the Rynek, this massive, Gothic church was commissioned by the Teutonic Knights in the late 13th century. The magnificent interior is crammed…

  • Eskens' House

    Eskens' House

    0.16 MILES

    The impressive Gothic House of the Esken family, set behind the cathedral, was converted into a granary in the 19th century. It contains city history…

  • Toruń Gingerbread Museum

    Toruń Gingerbread Museum

    0.17 MILES

    Not to be confused with the commercial Gingerbread Museum across town, this branch of the Toruń Regional Museum is housed in a former gingerbread factory…

View more attractions

Nearby Toruń attractions

1. Old Town Hall

0.04 MILES

The Old Town Hall dates from the 14th century and hasn’t changed much since, though some Renaissance additions lent an ornamental touch to the sober…

2. House Under the Star

0.04 MILES

The House Under the Star is a chunk of madly stuccoed architectural confectionery embellishing the Main Square. Inside you’ll discover an outpost of the…

3. Fountain

0.05 MILES

West of the town hall, opposite the post office, is an intriguing small fountain built in 1914. Bronze-cast frogs sit on its rim, admiring a statue of a…

4. Statue of Copernicus

0.06 MILES

The square at the Old Town Hall is furnished with a number of interesting items of statuary. A few steps from the town-hall entrance is a statue of…

5. Explorers' Museum

0.07 MILES

This is usually the last subdivision of the Regional Museum on visitors’ mental itineraries, which is a shame as it tells an interesting story. It…

6. Bronze Donkey Statue

0.07 MILES

You'll find this bronze donkey statue in the southeast corner of the Rynek. It's actually a copy of a wooden donkey that stood here in medieval times, to…

7. St Mary's Church

0.1 MILES

Toruń’s third great Gothic structure in the Old Town (after the Town Hall and Cathedral) is St Mary’s Church, erected by the Franciscans at the end of the…

8. House of Copernicus

0.12 MILES

While it's not clear if Copernicus was actually born here, this branch of the Regional Museum is dedicated to the famed astronomer's life and works. More…