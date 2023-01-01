Golub Castle

Golub’s square-set castle overlooks the town from a hill, the prominent structure consisting of a massive Gothic brick base topped with a slightly more refined Renaissance cornice. The original 14th-century castle was converted into a Renaissance palace in the early 17th century during the tenure of its most famous resident, Princess Anna Waza, sister of Polish King Zygmunt III Waza.

Somewhat bizarrely, the only way to see the castle’s rather bare interiors is on an hour-long guided tour. Tagging along with a Polish group, the visit starts with a film then progresses into the various austere rooms housing modest ethnographical and archaeological exhibits. The Gothic architecture is pretty impressive, as are the views out across the town and the forests beyond.