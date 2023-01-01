Based in a former Benedictine convent and several granaries at the southern end of the old quarter, the Regional Museum is worth an hour or two's perusal. It provides a general overview of the town's history and also highlights several interesting themes. You will be handed meticulously from one curator to the next during your visit; the ticket is valid for all five sites.

The main building houses contemporary paintings from the region and other historical exhibitions, with further sections in the old granaries on local archaeology, the local Stomil rubber factory, cavalry uniforms and local sports hero, Olympic gold medalist Bronisław Malinowski (steeplechase, Moscow 1980), who died in a car accident on the bridge over the Vistula in 1981. His gold medal and the silver he won in Montreal in 1976 are on display and there's a film about his career.