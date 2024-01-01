Miniature Castles of the Teutonic Knights

Gdańsk & Pomerania

LoginSave

Head south from the Grudziądz Gate through the park to find this open-air exhibition of nearby Teutonic knights' castles. All nine are depicted in their full glory (not the ruins they are today) with Toruń, Grudziądz and Malbork as well as six minor piles all re-created in medieval miniature.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Old Town Hall now a museum.

    Old Town Hall

    24.53 MILES

    The Old Town Hall dates from the 14th century and hasn’t changed much since, though some Renaissance additions lent an ornamental touch to the sober…

  • Regional Museum

    Regional Museum

    16.39 MILES

    Based in a former Benedictine convent and several granaries at the southern end of the old quarter, the Regional Museum is worth an hour or two's perusal…

  • Regional Museum

    Regional Museum

    0.28 MILES

    The epicentre of Chełmno’s chessboard of streets is the Rynek, in the middle of which stands the compact Renaissance Town Hall, built around 1570 on the…

  • Explorers' Museum

    Explorers' Museum

    24.45 MILES

    This is usually the last subdivision of the Regional Museum on visitors’ mental itineraries, which is a shame as it tells an interesting story. It…

  • Church of the Assumption

    Church of the Assumption

    0.33 MILES

    Just off the Rynek, this massive, Gothic church was commissioned by the Teutonic Knights in the late 13th century. The magnificent interior is crammed…

  • Eskens' House

    Eskens' House

    24.64 MILES

    The impressive Gothic House of the Esken family, set behind the cathedral, was converted into a granary in the 19th century. It contains city history…

  • Toruń Gingerbread Museum

    Toruń Gingerbread Museum

    24.55 MILES

    Not to be confused with the commercial Gingerbread Museum across town, this branch of the Toruń Regional Museum is housed in a former gingerbread factory…

View more attractions

Nearby Gdańsk & Pomerania attractions

1. City Walls

0.1 MILES

Chełmno is encircled by 2.2km of defensive walls, which have survived almost in their entirety. Alas, it’s not possible to walk around the entire…

2. Church of SS Peter & Paul

0.26 MILES

Occupying the town’s northern corner, the impressive red-brick stepped gable of this 14th-century church fronts an interior containing doored rococo…

3. Regional Museum

0.28 MILES

The epicentre of Chełmno’s chessboard of streets is the Rynek, in the middle of which stands the compact Renaissance Town Hall, built around 1570 on the…

4. Church of the Assumption

0.33 MILES

Just off the Rynek, this massive, Gothic church was commissioned by the Teutonic Knights in the late 13th century. The magnificent interior is crammed…

6. Regional Museum

16.39 MILES

Based in a former Benedictine convent and several granaries at the southern end of the old quarter, the Regional Museum is worth an hour or two's perusal…

7. Granaries

16.45 MILES

The extraordinary row of crumbling granaries was built along the length of the town’s waterfront to provide storage and protect the town from invaders…

8. Church of St Francis Xavier

16.53 MILES

A few buildings in the centre retain their historical significance, the most impressive of which is this early-18th-century church. Most of the narrow…