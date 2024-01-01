Miniature Castles of the Teutonic Knights

Head south from the Grudziądz Gate through the park to find this open-air exhibition of nearby Teutonic knights' castles. All nine are depicted in their full glory (not the ruins they are today) with Toruń, Grudziądz and Malbork as well as six minor piles all re-created in medieval miniature.
