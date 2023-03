Chełmno is encircled by 2.2km of defensive walls, which have survived almost in their entirety. Alas, it’s not possible to walk around the entire circumference as various gardens and the town's cemetery block the way. Walking along ul Dworcowa from the bus terminal, you’ll enter the Old Town through the Grudziądz Gate (Brama Grudziądzka), the only surviving medieval gateway in the town's defences.