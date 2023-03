This church at the far western tip of the Old Town was built between 1266 and 1325 and has a richly gilded high altar with an ornate organ to the side. Underneath the organ is a black-marble tombstone from 1275, one of the oldest in the region. The church is part of the renovated Dominican and Benedictine convent – the nuns have returned, walking through the vista-rich garden behind the church with their rosaries in hand.

Sadly the church and convent are not always open when they should be.