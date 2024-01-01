Bridge Gate

Part of the old city walls and the last Gothic gate to be built, a 700m-long bridge was constructed here between 1497 and 1500 and survived for over three centuries – hence the name. Interestingly, when built, the bridge was only one of two that traversed the Vistula (the other was in Kraków).

