Lublin and Majdanek Day Tour from Warsaw

Meet your driver at your Warsaw hotel around 9am, climb aboard your climate-controled vehicle, and meet your small group of no more than eight people. Relax and sit back for the 2.5-hour journey to Lublin. An ancient cultural center, and the star of Isaac Bashevis Singer's novel The Magician of Lublin, Lublin was a candidate for the title of European Capital of Culture 2016, thanks to its sense of integration, tolerance, and dialogue. Get out and stretch your legs, and enjoy a guided walking tour of the Old Town, one of the best preserved in Poland, with its narrow streets, historic buildings, and medieval gates, as well as theaters, stores, and galleries. Break for an included lunch at a local restaurant: soup, a main course, and water are included. Should you wish, you can upgrade to a more elaborate meal – a special menu in a destination restaurant. Just ask your operator on booking. Barely 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) from the city center lie the remains of Majdanek, the Nazi German concentration and extermination camp where so many of Lublin's Jewish citizens were murdered. Barracks, guard towers, wire fences, and even gas chambers have been preserved for posterity, making an eerie sight amid the city. Here, your guide will lead you on a circuit through the remains of the concentration camp and impart its tragic history. Prisoners here came from almost 30 countries, and were murdered right until the Red Army entered Lublin and liberated the camp on 23 July 1944. You'll visit the Monument of Struggle and Martyrdom, the Majdanek National Museum, and the mausoleum, which holds ashes from victims of Nazi hatred. You'll finish at Majdanek around 5pm, and hop back in the vehicle for the drive to Warsaw, returning to your hotel around 8pm.