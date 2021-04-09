When it comes to the Holocaust, much of the world’s attention has gone to the atrocities of the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp. In the far east of Poland are two camps – Sobibór and Bełżec – that are less well known, but that are important places to visit to understand the breadth of the Germans’ extermination policy.

The death camp at Bełżec is in the far southeast corner of Poland. But unlike Sobibór or Treblinka, it is not hidden away in forests. The site today – as it was eight decades ago – is right on the main Lublin–Lviv (Ukraine) road and is very close to the town of Bełżec. It's very accessible but gets few visitors.

The memorial has an excellent museum and is moving without being bombastic. It's also easily visited without a car. Beyond the memorial, Bełżec town has only basic services.