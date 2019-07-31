Lower Silesia

Detached from Germany after WWII and returned to Poland, Lower Silesia (Dolny Śląsk) is fertile lowland country extending along the upper and middle course of the Odra River. Settled since Neolithic times and passed throughout history between Habsburg Austria, Poland, Bohemia, Prussia and other central European powers, it remains full of interesting old towns and villages. Architecture buffs will have a field day with the region's wide assortment of castles and churches, and Lower Silesia's larger towns have more than enough attractions to tempt those with entertainment on their minds.

Explore Lower Silesia

  • Książ Castle

    This impossibly photogenic castle, the largest in Silesia, commands a thickly wooded prominence in Książ. Following the destruction of an earlier…

  • P

    Panorama of Racławice

    Wrocław’s pride and joy is this giant painting of the battle for Polish independence fought at Racławice on 4 April 1794, between the Polish army led by…

  • C

    Church of Peace

    This magnificent building, the largest baroque timber church in Europe, was erected between 1656 and 1657 in just 10 months. The builders were not trying…

  • W

    Wrocław Dwarves

    See if you can spot the tiny bronze statue of a dwarf resting on the ground, just to the west of the Hansel & Gretel houses. A few metres away you’ll spot…

  • O

    Old Town Hall

    This glorious Gothic edifice, Wrocław's quintessential photo opportunity, took shape over more than 200 years. The right-hand part of the eastern facade,…

  • C

    Church of the Holy Name of Jesus

    Wrocław University's baroque-rococo church is arguably the most beautiful in the city. It was built by the Jesuits in the 1690s on the site of the former…

  • U

    University of Wrocław

    Established by the Jesuits in the early 18th century, the University of Wrocław's main edifice was built between 1728 and 1742. While it's very much a…

  • C

    Cathedral of St Mary Magdalene

    One block east of the Rynek is this mighty Gothic red-brick cathedral, dating to the 14th century. Its showpiece is a Romanesque portal from around 1280…

  • N

    National Museum

    Wrocław's National Museum is a treasure trove of fine art from across the ages. Medieval sculpture is displayed on the ground floor; exhibits include the…

