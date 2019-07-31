Łódź's Jewish cemetery was founded in 1892 and today is a haunting destination. The largest Jewish graveyard in Europe, it contains around 68,000…
Łódź
Łódź (pronounced woodge) is a red-brick city that grew fabulously wealthy in the 19th century on the back of its massive textile industry, then went into decline after WWII. Since 2000 it has been gradually reinventing itself as a modern metropolis (it is Poland's third-largest city) and rebuilding its once-crumbling city centre.
The rejuvenation of ul Piotrkowska, the main pedestrian thoroughfare, and the creation of malls and business centres within the decaying husks of old industrial complexes has been followed by the construction of the impressive EC1 complex and the striking reconstruction of the main Łódź Fabryczna train station.
Łódź today is a city famous for its architecture (both historic and modern), its colourful street art, its Jewish heritage, its many fine museums and art galleries and its swinging, affordable nightlife. It is also the centre of Poland's film industry.
Explore Łódź
- Jewish Cemetery
Łódź's Jewish cemetery was founded in 1892 and today is a haunting destination. The largest Jewish graveyard in Europe, it contains around 68,000…
- City Museum of Łódź
Adjacent to the Manufaktura mall, this museum is housed in the impressive palace of 19th-century textile baron Izrael Kalmanowicz Poznański. The opulent…
- CCentre for Science & Technology
Part of the EC1 complex that forms the heart of Łódź's city centre redevelopment plan, this former coal-fired power station (dating from the early 1900s)…
- NNarodziny Dnia
A courtyard brilliantly covered in the fantastical imaginings of Polish artist Wojciech Siudmak – imps, harlequins and brightly coloured birds.
- WWeasels
A crowd-pleasing gaggle of weasels cavort on the side of a building in this moral by ROA.
- Radegast Station
Radegast station on the north side of Łódź was the main deportation centre for Jews being sent to the extermination camps at Chełmno and Auschwitz…
- Herbst Palace Museum
Now a branch of the Museum of Art, this building started life in 1875 as a grand villa of the Herbst family. Although the owners fled before WWII, taking…
- EEC1
The centrepiece of Łódź's plan to redevelop the city centre around Łódź Fabryczna train station, EC1 takes its name from its original incarnation as the…
- PPasaż Róży
The work of designer Joanna Rajkowska, a typical Łódź courtyard passage has been completely lined with mirror fragments arranged in swirling floral…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Łódź.
See
Jewish Cemetery
Łódź's Jewish cemetery was founded in 1892 and today is a haunting destination. The largest Jewish graveyard in Europe, it contains around 68,000…
See
City Museum of Łódź
Adjacent to the Manufaktura mall, this museum is housed in the impressive palace of 19th-century textile baron Izrael Kalmanowicz Poznański. The opulent…
See
Centre for Science & Technology
Part of the EC1 complex that forms the heart of Łódź's city centre redevelopment plan, this former coal-fired power station (dating from the early 1900s)…
See
Narodziny Dnia
A courtyard brilliantly covered in the fantastical imaginings of Polish artist Wojciech Siudmak – imps, harlequins and brightly coloured birds.
See
Weasels
A crowd-pleasing gaggle of weasels cavort on the side of a building in this moral by ROA.
See
Radegast Station
Radegast station on the north side of Łódź was the main deportation centre for Jews being sent to the extermination camps at Chełmno and Auschwitz…
See
Herbst Palace Museum
Now a branch of the Museum of Art, this building started life in 1875 as a grand villa of the Herbst family. Although the owners fled before WWII, taking…
See
EC1
The centrepiece of Łódź's plan to redevelop the city centre around Łódź Fabryczna train station, EC1 takes its name from its original incarnation as the…
See
Pasaż Róży
The work of designer Joanna Rajkowska, a typical Łódź courtyard passage has been completely lined with mirror fragments arranged in swirling floral…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Łódź
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.