Siquijor Island

Siquijor is an island province located at the Central Visayas Region of the Philippines. It is composed of six towns; Enrique Villanueva, Larena, Lazi, Maria, San Juan and Siquijor. The island is bordered on the northwest by Cebu and Negros islands, on the northeast by Bohol, and on the south by the northern Mindanao provinces of Misamis Occidental (Dapitan) and Zamboanga del Norte (Dipolog). Often dubbed as, the Isla del Fuego (the island of fire) due to the glow it gives off during sundown as multitude of fireflies gather on the molave trees off the island, it is a place of mystery and mysticism especially for older generations who believes in witchcraft and sorcery. And indeed, the said practice is still being observed in Siquijor, albeit on a less prevalent scale as it was before. I find that most people would look strangely on you if you mention that you’re traveling to Siquijor, the island having its reputation with the black arts, but once you get pass that—and it is really not a problem when on the island itself—the place would reward you with amazing tourist spots such as pristine beaches, amazing waterfalls, lush hiking trails, centuries old stone churches, and yes, even the sweetest people. Siquijor Explore Tour - Siquijor Church (St. Francis de Asisi) - Siquijor Boulevard - Capilay Spring Park - Tubod Beach - Lugnason Falls - Balete Tree - Lazi Church & Convent (San Isidro Labrador) - Lunch - Cambugahay Falls - Kagusuan Beach - Maria Church (Sta. Maria) - Salagdoong Beach (Optional - Snack at Lilibeth’s Pan Bisaya - Guiwanon Spring Park Back at resort - Massage with the Local Healer (Optional) *END OF DAYTOUR ITINERARY