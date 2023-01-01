Hilutangan Island, about 4km southwest of Olango, is surrounded by a marine sanctuary, although the snorkelling isn't that great as the reefs were damaged years ago by destructive fishing methods and chlorine bleaching. The island's one resort has been mothballed, but you can arrange homestays near its shell on the southeast side of the island – look for Wilson, who also has a rustic nipa hut available. There are busy restaurants geared towards day trippers on the northwest side of Hilutangan.