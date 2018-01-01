Welcome to Vigan

One of the oldest towns in the Philippines, Vigan is a Spanish Colonial fairy tale of dark-wood mansions, cobblestone streets and clattering kalesa (horse-drawn carriages). In fact, it is the finest surviving example of a Spanish Colonial town in Asia and a Unesco World Heritage site. But outside of well-restored Crisologo St (closed to vehicular traffic) and a few surrounding blocks, it’s also a noisy Filipino town like many others. In the places where history feels alive, you can smell the aroma of freshly baked empanadas wafting past antique shops, explore pottery collectives and watch sunlight flicker off capiz-shell windows.

With over 6,000 islands contained within its borders, the Philippines is one of the largest archipelagos in the world. While we can’t possibly show you all of the islands in just nine days, we can show you the country’s northern half – on land – which will feel more than comprehensive enough. Up here, you’ll discover the arresting inland beauty of Luzon, known for world-famous (and incredibly picturesque) terraced rice paddies. Learn about colonial history and life in tiny villages. Looking for the road less travelled? It runs through here.
Go off the beaten Southeast Asia path – you know you want to. This 17-day journey takes you from the northern end of this 6,000-plus island archipelago to the famed crystal blue waters of Palawan. Start your adventure in bustling Manila before paying a visit to the dramatic rice terraces of Banaue. Next up is Sagada, a place that feels shrouded in mystery. Then, hop on over to Palawan for subterranean rivers, beaches, and stunning scenery. Ready for something different? Say hello to the Philippines.
