4 Days at Banaue Heritage Tour

Visit the remote and exotic village of Sagada – with its mysterious cave and underground river. The forebears of the current residents practiced an unusual burial practice by hanging and stacking coffins, hewed from tree trunks, in the limestone karst cliffs and caves near town.Day 1:0700H – Early departure to Banaue via North Expressway.Rural towns markets, verdant farm lands and mountains are mosaic images that encompass the day. Stop in San Jose town for lunch.Continue drive to Banaue. En route, photo opportunities at Dalton Pass, the culminating point between the provinces of Nueva Ecija and Viscaya. Late afternoon arrival in Banaue. Overnight at Banaue Hotel.Day 2:Breakfast at the hotel.Board a local non-aircon jeepney and we will drive about an hour to Banga-an town’s main road. Banga-an Village, a traditional village nestled in a panoramic valley of terraces. From the main road, the 20-minute walk in a descending trail permits a closer look into the inner lives of the Ifugaos. Mingle with them to discover how their daily life goes on.Trek up to the main road and enjoy the panoramic view by the rustic road side restaurant.Return to Banaue and proceed to Banaue View Point. Banaue Rice Terraces is acclaimed as one of the “8th Wonder of the World” – an engineering work built over 2000 years ago on mountainous terrain. Visit the wet market and witness a typical Ifugao market day.Overnight at Banaue Hotel.Day 3:Early morning breakfast.0800H – Early morning tour of Sagada, approximately 2.5hour drive from Banaue.Passing by the mountain province’s capital and crossroads – Bontoc, visit Bontoc Museum founded by a Belgian Sister which houses varied collection of authentic artifacts and photos from the tribes.Continue drive to Sagada. Sagada is a municipality that embraces many villages a top the rocky mountains of Benguet Province. It is popular for its legendary system of burying the dead and their system of mummification. Here visit ancient burial caves and see coffins of the ancient tribes locked in between rocks.Return to Banaue late in the afternoon.Overnight Banaue Hotel.Day 4:Breakfast at the hotel0800H - Depart Banaue for Manila via the Philippine-Friendship Highway, passing through the Central Plains of Luzon, the biggest rice farming province in the Philippines. Arrive and check-in at the booked hotel.