Baguio City Sightseeing from Manila

04:00 AM Assembly time/Dapart to Baguio 09:00 AM ETA Baguio,Start Tour Lion’s Head (It is commonly said that a trip to Baguio City would not be complete without taking home a souvenir photograph with the famous lion head which serves as the backdrop on Kennon Road.) Kenon Road View Deck (The Kennon Road View Deck has the most wonderful view of Baguio City’s mountainous slope.) Wright Park ( Its main features are a shallow elongated rectangular body of water known as the "Pool of Pines" and the park circle which is on one end of the park. Postcard-type photographs are usually taken at both ends of Wright Park and when going there it is best to bring along a camera.) The Mansion (The Mansion House is the official summer palace of the President of the Philippines) Good Shepherd (A store where you can buy all the best jams of Baguio) Botanical Garden (This tunnel is much longer than the Japanese tunnel found in Davao City, Baguio Botanical Garden, the 150 meter Japanese tunnel walkway has been opened to the public. ) PMA (The Philippine Military Academy (PMA) is the premier military foundation of the country and it is the training ground for forthcoming officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. ) Burnham Park (Burnham Park remains, to this day, one of the Philippines' most well known and best-loved parks.) Session Road (Session Road is the main thoroughfare of Baguio in the Philippines and is the main hub of what is called the Baguio Central Business District.) Cathedral (Our Lady of the Atonement Cathedral, better known as Baguio Cathedral, is a Roman Catholiccathedral located at Cathedral Loop adjacent to Session Road) Strawberry Farm (Cradled in a plain in La Trinidad Valley in Benguet, it is located nearly 30 minutes away from Baguio City, which has become almost synonymous with strawberries.) Bell Church (There are some artifacts about Buddhism that you will find at the Bell Church as well as some literature about the history of China.) Lourdes Grotto (The grotto is a favorite pilgrimage site during Holy Week most especially during Holy Thursday and Good Friday. ) 03:00 PM Travel Back to Manila08:00 PM. Estimated Time of Arrival in Manila