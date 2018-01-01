Welcome to Puerto Galera
Just a few hours’ travel from Manila, this gorgeous collection of bays and islands is one of the country’s top dive destinations. Puerto Galera is Spanish for ‘port of the galleons’. Its deep natural harbour, sheltered on all sides, was a favoured anchorage well before the Spanish arrived in 1572, and today it remains a favoured anchorage for long-term yachties and short-term vacationers.
Puerto Galera (PG) typically refers to the town of Puerto Galera and the resort areas surrounding it – namely Sabang, 5km to the east, and White Beach, 7km to the west. Each area has its own distinct character, spanning the range from sleaze to sophistication; you’d be well advised to choose carefully.
Top experiences in Puerto Galera
