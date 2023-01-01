Rizal Shrine

The building where José Rizal was incarcerated has been turned into a shrine-museum dedicated to his life. There's a re-creation of his cell block, the first draft of his novel Noli Me Tangere (Touch Me Not) and a copy of 'Mi Ultimo Adios' (My Last Farewell), the original of which was smuggled out of his cell inside an oil lamp. There's also a reliquary containing one of his vertebrae and a comprehensive timeline of his last years.

Admission to the shire is included in the Fort Santiago entry ticket.