Once the grandest building in all of Intramuros, the Ayuntamiento was destroyed in WWII and spent years as a parking lot before a faithful recreation of the original structure rose in 2010. Today it houses the country's Treasury Bureau, but its most impressive rooms – the Marble Hall and the Sala de Sessiones, where both the Spanish and American colonial governments held court – can be visited on a tour. No shorts, tank tops, miniskirts or flip-flops. Bring a valid ID.

With crystal chandeliers, satin drapes and neoclassical flourishes, the Marble Hall oozes Old World European opulence. Tours also stop in at an interesting 'mini museum', where unique stoneware jars that formed part of the original foundation of the building are on display, alongside a few multimedia presentations.

The building is open to visitors only during tour times.