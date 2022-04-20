This island, only a 20-minute bangka ride from Coron town, has an imposing, mysterious skyline that wouldn’t be out of place in a King Kong film. Flying…
Busuanga & the Calamian Islands
This group of islands in the far north of Palawan, also known simply as the Calamianes, is a bona fide adventurer's paradise, with wreck diving, kayaking, island-hopping and motorbiking leading the way. It's a bountiful region filled with white-sand beaches, coral reefs, dense rainforests, mangrove swamps and the crystal-clear lakes of Coron Island.
Busuanga is the largest and most developed island. It comprises just two municipalities: Busuanga town covers the northwestern half, while more touristy Coron town covers the southeastern half. Most of Busuanga Island is extremely rural, but newly sealed roads are bringing development even to more remote bits.
Heading south from Busuanga by boat, you’ll pass brooding Coron Island, laid-back Culion Island and, lastly, the Linapacan islands, which are closer to El Nido than to the rest of the group. In between are countless small islands where clusters of huts hug the foreshore of beautiful beaches.
Explore Busuanga & the Calamian Islands
- Coron Island
- Kayangan Lake
Accessible by a steep 10-minute climb, the crystal-clear waters of Lake Kayangan are nestled into the mountain walls; underwater is like a moonscape…
- TTwin Lagoon
There are two sides to this photogenic lagoon where salt and fresh water meet. Boats dock in one half and and the other half is accessed by swimming…
- CCalauit Safari Park
Just off the northwestern tip of Busuanga, African megafauna roam on Calauit Island. Species include 25 or so giraffes and about 35 zebras. Both species…
- OOcam Ocam Beach
A lonely beach with golden sand, excellent snorkelling and just a couple of basic resorts in northwest Busuanga Island. You can get a boat here to…
- AAguila
On the rise behind town, follow your nose to a grand staircase where some 200 steps lead up to a giant eagle carved into the hill. It was created in 1926…
- BBarracuda Lake
A popular island-hopping stop, scenic Barracuda Lake is of interest to divers for its unique layers of fresh, salt and brackish water and dramatic…
- CCulion Museum & Archives
This museum has a half-hour film and several large rooms filled with photos and artefacts that tell the poignant and little-known story of Culion's leper…
- MMt Tapyas
Grunt your way up 700-plus steps to Mt Tapyas in Coron Town for astounding views of Coron Bay. It's a quintessential Coron experience.
