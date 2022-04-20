This group of islands in the far north of Palawan, also known simply as the Calamianes, is a bona fide adventurer's paradise, with wreck diving, kayaking, island-hopping and motorbiking leading the way. It's a bountiful region filled with white-sand beaches, coral reefs, dense rainforests, mangrove swamps and the crystal-clear lakes of Coron Island.

Busuanga is the largest and most developed island. It comprises just two municipalities: Busuanga town covers the northwestern half, while more touristy Coron town covers the southeastern half. Most of Busuanga Island is extremely rural, but newly sealed roads are bringing development even to more remote bits.

Heading south from Busuanga by boat, you’ll pass brooding Coron Island, laid-back Culion Island and, lastly, the Linapacan islands, which are closer to El Nido than to the rest of the group. In between are countless small islands where clusters of huts hug the foreshore of beautiful beaches.