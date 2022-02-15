One of the most popular diving spots in the Philippines, tiny Balicasag, about 6km southwest of Panglao, is ringed by a reef that has been declared a marine sanctuary. It drops away to impressive submarine cliffs as deep as 50m. Soft and hard corals can be found around the cliffs, as can trevally, barracuda and wrasse.

There's only one resort here, the Balicasag Island Dive Resort. Its guests get to share this tropical island with a few hundred locals – except when day trippers from Alona swamp the place, but they're usually gone by noon.