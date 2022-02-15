On the edge of the former American parade grounds, this well-presented museum details the history of Clark from 1901 up to its development of the Freeport…
Around Manila
If you've spent a bit of time in Manila, you're probably clawing to get out to the countryside for some fresh air and relaxation – as many locals and ex-pats do on weekends. Surprisingly, you don't need to go too far to leave the city and most of its traffic behind.
South of Manila, the volcanic lake below hilltop Tagaytay is a highlight and there are some sea- and townscapes worth visiting, notably Anilao Peninsula and Taal.
Head north and you’ll find the most notorious volcano of them all, Mt Pinatubo, in the underrated Zambales Mountains. The free port of Subic Bay offers a surprisingly diverse range of activities from diving to hiking, and the Bataan Peninsula is a fascinating historic site.
Though it's possible to do day trips, getting in and out of Manila can take hours, so it makes sense to do overnight stays.
- CClark Museum
On the edge of the former American parade grounds, this well-presented museum details the history of Clark from 1901 up to its development of the Freeport…
- MMarcela Mariño & Felipe Agoncillo House
One of Taal's most engaging house museums, this was the home of Dona Marcela Mariño, who married local lawyer and independence activist Felipe Agoncillo…
- BBasilica of St Martin de Tours
Originally built in 1759, before being destroyed and rebuilt between 1849 and 1865, this truly massive baroque-style basilica is one of the largest and…
- PPeople’s Park in the Sky
Improbably perched on a towering mound of earth at Tagaytay’s eastern end, this is Ferdinand Marcos’ unfinished summer home. It's a derelict yet strangely…
- BBattle of Bataan Museum
In a bunker beneath the main Battle of Bataan shrine, this absorbing and blissfully air-conditioned museum has an impressive range of weaponry, battles…
- GGK Enchanted Farm
Hidden away a 1½-hour drive north of Quezon City, this small, volunteer-run farm is attempting to alleviate poverty by fostering young local entrepreneurs…
- MMt Pinatubo
The jumping-off point for the climb up Mt Pinatubo is the village of Santa Juliana, from where you take a memorable 4WD journey across an eerie, lunar…
- CCapas National Shrine
This former Camp O'Donnell POW camp was where the American and Filipino soldiers who endured the notorious WWII Bataan Death March were transported: their…
- AAguinaldo Mansion
History buffs should venture 20km south of Manila to view this museum in the town of Kawit. Here the revolutionary army of General Emilio Aguinaldo…
