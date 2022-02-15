©saiko3p/Shutterstock

Around Manila

If you've spent a bit of time in Manila, you're probably clawing to get out to the countryside for some fresh air and relaxation – as many locals and ex-pats do on weekends. Surprisingly, you don't need to go too far to leave the city and most of its traffic behind.

South of Manila, the volcanic lake below hilltop Tagaytay is a highlight and there are some sea- and townscapes worth visiting, notably Anilao Peninsula and Taal.

Head north and you’ll find the most notorious volcano of them all, Mt Pinatubo, in the underrated Zambales Mountains. The free port of Subic Bay offers a surprisingly diverse range of activities from diving to hiking, and the Bataan Peninsula is a fascinating historic site.

Though it's possible to do day trips, getting in and out of Manila can take hours, so it makes sense to do overnight stays.

Explore Around Manila

  • C

    Clark Museum

    On the edge of the former American parade grounds, this well-presented museum details the history of Clark from 1901 up to its development of the Freeport…

  • B

    Basilica of St Martin de Tours

    Originally built in 1759, before being destroyed and rebuilt between 1849 and 1865, this truly massive baroque-style basilica is one of the largest and…

  • P

    People’s Park in the Sky

    Improbably perched on a towering mound of earth at Tagaytay’s eastern end, this is Ferdinand Marcos’ unfinished summer home. It's a derelict yet strangely…

  • B

    Battle of Bataan Museum

    In a bunker beneath the main Battle of Bataan shrine, this absorbing and blissfully air-conditioned museum has an impressive range of weaponry, battles…

  • G

    GK Enchanted Farm

    Hidden away a 1½-hour drive north of Quezon City, this small, volunteer-run farm is attempting to alleviate poverty by fostering young local entrepreneurs…

  • M

    Mt Pinatubo

    The jumping-off point for the climb up Mt Pinatubo is the village of Santa Juliana, from where you take a memorable 4WD journey across an eerie, lunar…

  • C

    Capas National Shrine

    This former Camp O'Donnell POW camp was where the American and Filipino soldiers who endured the notorious WWII Bataan Death March were transported: their…

  • A

    Aguinaldo Mansion

    History buffs should venture 20km south of Manila to view this museum in the town of Kawit. Here the revolutionary army of General Emilio Aguinaldo…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Around Manila.

  • See

    Clark Museum

    On the edge of the former American parade grounds, this well-presented museum details the history of Clark from 1901 up to its development of the Freeport…

  • See

    Basilica of St Martin de Tours

    Originally built in 1759, before being destroyed and rebuilt between 1849 and 1865, this truly massive baroque-style basilica is one of the largest and…

  • See

    People’s Park in the Sky

    Improbably perched on a towering mound of earth at Tagaytay’s eastern end, this is Ferdinand Marcos’ unfinished summer home. It's a derelict yet strangely…

  • See

    Battle of Bataan Museum

    In a bunker beneath the main Battle of Bataan shrine, this absorbing and blissfully air-conditioned museum has an impressive range of weaponry, battles…

  • See

    GK Enchanted Farm

    Hidden away a 1½-hour drive north of Quezon City, this small, volunteer-run farm is attempting to alleviate poverty by fostering young local entrepreneurs…

  • See

    Mt Pinatubo

    The jumping-off point for the climb up Mt Pinatubo is the village of Santa Juliana, from where you take a memorable 4WD journey across an eerie, lunar…

  • See

    Capas National Shrine

    This former Camp O'Donnell POW camp was where the American and Filipino soldiers who endured the notorious WWII Bataan Death March were transported: their…

  • See

    Aguinaldo Mansion

    History buffs should venture 20km south of Manila to view this museum in the town of Kawit. Here the revolutionary army of General Emilio Aguinaldo…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Around Manila

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.