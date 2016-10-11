Welcome to Urubamba
Since Urubamba is quite spread out, the mode of transport of choice are mototaxis (three-wheeled motorcycle rickshaw taxis). The Plaza de Armas is five blocks east and four blocks north of the terminal, bounded by Calle Comercio and Jirón Grau.
Top experiences in Urubamba
Urubamba activities
2-Day Tour: Sacred Valley, Machu Picchu by Train
Day 1: Meet our guide between 7:35 to 7:45am in the lobby of your Cusco hotel and travel through the mountains to the Sacred Valley of the Incas. Relax and take in the spectacular views along the drive, including the World Heritage-listed Saqsaywaman citadel and Tambomachay, a historic series of aqueducts, canals, and waterfalls. The winding road descends 1,500 feet (457 meters) and travels alongside the sacred Urubamba River. Arrive at the village of Pisac, where you can visit the lively traditional market and perhaps pick up some souvenirs. Then continue to Pisac's Incan ruins, which lie atop a hill with stunning views over the valley. Stroll around the ancient temples, altars, baths, water fountains, and marvel at the inti watana, a volcanic outcrop carved known as a "hitching post for the sun." Climb back into your vehicle for the 40-minute journey to Urubamba, where you can enjoy a buffet lunch (own expense) before continuing on to the town of Ollantaytambo, another Inca archaeological site. Stroll around the temples, terraces, and storehouses under the watchful gaze of the Inca god Wiracocha, whose image is carved into Pinkuylluna Mountain overlooking Ollantaytambo. Later, board the train to Aguas Calientes, or Machu Picchu Town. On arrival, you will be collected from the station and taken to your 3-star hotel, where your guide will meet you for a short briefing ahead of your tour of Machu Picchu the following day.* Enjoy a private Cusco city tour (optional, if you chose it instead of Sacred valley tour on day 1) before taking the train to Aguas Calientes. Visit Saccsayhuaman, Qenqo, Pucapucara, Tambomachay, The Cathedral of Cusco, and the Koricacha. Later, transfer to Ollantaytambo and take the train to Aguas Calientes.Overnight at 3-star hotel Casa Andina Classic or SimilarDay 2: Machu Picchu - CuscoAfter a restful night's sleep and an early breakfast, board a bus to Machu Picchu with your guide, arriving in time for sunrise. Head to Huayna Picchu (own cost, need to be requested in advance), the mountain which rises over Machu Picchu, and follow the steep path to the summit for incredible views of the ancient city of the Incas below. You can complete this trek on your own, without a guide, in around 2-hours. Return to Machu Picchu and re-join your guide for a 2-hour tour of this 15th-century Inca citadel, visiting the main plaza, the circular tower, the sacred solar clock, the royal quarters, the Temple of Three Windows, and various cemeteries. Afterwards, you will have some free time to relax and soak up the views before taking the bus back to Aguas Calientes for lunch (at own cost) and perhaps soothe your muscles with a dip in the hot springs (own cost). In the afternoon, take the train back to Ollantaytambo where tour driver will be waiting to take you back to your hotel in Cusco.
Sacred Valley of Cusco Full Day Tour
Be picked up from your hotel at approximately 8:00am to travel from Cusco, past Saqsaywaman and over the mountains toward the Sacred Valley. Descend 1,500 feet to the valley floor, where you will see the sacred Urubamba River and the village of Pisac. At Pisac you will visit a traditional market. Spend 30-minutes there browsing for local souvenirs if you'd like. Then, head to the ruins of Pisac. Explore the place while enjoying stunning views over the valley. You will also enjoy a guided tour of the Citadel of Pisac, in which you can see temples, homes, altars, carvings, tunnels, caves and the famous Intihuatana, "The hitching post of the sun". You have approximately 90-minutes to explore the ruins.For those who would prefer to spend more time at the market instead of visiting the ruins, advise your guide so he can organize a time and place to pick you up when returning through the market.Continue to Urubamba, where you will stop for 45-minutes to have lunch (at your own expense). Then, drive for 30 minutes to Ollantaytambo, which is surrounded by the sacred mountains. Here, you will spend about an hour and get further exposure to Inca constructions, mainly the amazing temple of the sun, enormous blocks of rock perfectly carved and polished, stone water fountains, stairs and terraces. You will also admire the beauty of the local people in their traditional dress surrounded by the sacred mountains and Valley of Patacancha and Willoq.On your return to Cusco, you will make a quick 30-minute visit to the famous church and archaeological site in Chincheros. You will reach Cusco at approximately 6:30pm. Note: Entrance fees are not included in the price.
Sacred Valley Private Tour
You start early from Cusco and head to the high mountain village of Chincheros, famous for its weaving and spectacularly sited at high altitude. (3,800m/12,500 ft.) You will visit a weaving house and have a demonstration on dying and weaving techniques as well as visiting the famous Chincheros market. From Chincheros, you descend to the base of the Sacred Valley and then onto Ollantaytambo, which features an impressive set of terraces leading from the village center.You have time for a buffet lunch in Urubamba before heading to Pisaq - our final stop for the day. In Pisaq you will first the attractive ruins, built with breathtaking audacity by the Incas and then descend to the market at Pisaq before returning to Cusco, via the ruins at Sacsayhuaman. (If you are short of time this visit might be only very short). Lasting a full day you will get to appreciate the fine works of craftsmanship that the Incas produced and see the beautiful scenery of the Sacred Valley. Many tourists opt to do this tour just before their visit to Machu Picchu as you can choose to finish in Ollantaytambo from where you take the train on to Aguas Calientes (the town at the base of Machu Picchu).This is a long but rewarding day for those who want to experience the best of the Sacred Valley in a short amount of time.Places that are visited are: Chincheros Chinchero Textile Interpretation Center Ollantaytambo Pisac Market Pisac archeological site NOTE: The tour starts and finish in Cusco, Customers who wants to start from the Sacred Valley, have to add extra US$50 for all the group.
Sacred Valley Tour from Cusco
Your day of adventure through the Sacred Valley of the Incas begins when your guide picks you up at your Cusco hotel at 7:40am. Drive from Cusco through the Sacred Valley, passing through the ancient Inca sites of Saqsaywaman and Tambomachay before descending 1,500 feet to the valley floor. Stop in the village of Pisac, along the Urubamba, and visit a traditional market to buy some local souvenirs.Explore the Inca site of Pisac, taking in the stunning views over the valley. See ancient temples, residences, altars, channels, carvings, tunnels, caves, and the famous Intihuatana (“The hitching post of the Sun"). Relax in the vehicle during the 40-minute drive to your lunch stop in Urubamba. Enjoy a traditional Andean buffet lunch at your own expense, then continue your journey to Ollantaytambo.Marvel at the centuries-old, solid stone architecture and the where rock formation representing the Incan god Wiracocha before hopping back into your vehicle to return to Cusco via the high-mountain community of Chincheros. Visit the local market and a weaving house, where you'll see a demonstration on dyeing and weaving techniques. The tour concludes when you are returned to your Cusco hotel at approximately 6pm.
Overnight: Sacred Valley and Machu Picchu Tour
Day 1: Sacred Valley (L)A bus will pick you up in the morning from your Cusco hotel to begin your guided tour of the Sacred Valley of the Incas. Stop in the little town of Pisaq to experience its traditional handicraft market. Next, enjoy a buffet lunch in Urubamba before continuing to Ollantaytambo Fortres. Visit the tourist center of Ollantaytambo to see important archeological remains.After an afternoon of sightseeing in Ollantaytambo, catch the train for a scenic 1.5 hour journey to Aguas Calientes (Machu Picchu). Upon arrival, you will be picked up at the train station and transported to your hotel in Aguas Calientes. Your guide will meet you at the hotel to explain and prepare you for your upcoming tour of Machu Picchu.Overnight: Aguas Calientes (Machu Picchu)Day 2: Machu PicchuVery early in the morning, take a 20-minute bus ride from the hotel to climb to the citadel Machu Picchu. Discover the most important sites of Machu Picchu and learn about the “lost city of Incas” on a 2-hour tour narrated by a knowledgeable guide. Following the guided portion of your tour, enjoy some free time to explore Machu Picchu on your own or have lunch (own expense). Following your Machu Picchu adventure, return to Aguas Calientes by bus. Take a train from Aguas Calientes to Ollanta Train Station. Finally, catch a bus back to Cusco where your journey will end.
Full-Day Sacred Valley Tour
Early in the morning you will be picked up from your hotel between 7:15am-8am, followed up by an excursion to the Urubamba Valley, the Sacred Valley of the Incas. Visit the Inca monuments around Pisac and the picturesque Indian Pisac Market, the shopping paradise of the Andes where bartering is still practiced. Enjoy the unique atmosphere together with a typical lunch.In the afternoon, while you pass through the Towns of Calca and Urubamba, you'll visit the Inca Fortress and Citadel of Ollantaytambo, built to guard the entrance to this part of the Valley, and protect it from possible invasion from the tribes in the Lower jungle. There you can walk through the quaint streets of the town and get a good idea how this strategic military, religious, and agricultural center was like during the era of the Inca Empire. On your way back to Cusco, you'll stop of at the picturesque Andean Village of Chinchero to visit the ruins of the Royal Hacienda of Tupac Inca Yupanqui. Admire a well-preserved Inca Wall in the Main Square and visit the beautiful Colonial temple built on Inca foundations, with interesting frescoes in the portico.Late in the afternoon (around 6:40pm), you will return to your selected hotel to spend the night. The evening is free-time, so feel free to stroll around the Main Square and enjoy the night atmosphere, trying a delicious Pisco Sour in some of the many pubs around the Square. Note: The visit to the Village of Chinchero depends on the time available.