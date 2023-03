This historic mill was built in 1785, fell into disrepair and was restored two centuries later; it now grinds once again for visitors. The neat grounds, shaded with weeping willows and providing great views of El Misti, are a favorite of picnickers. The mill is located 9km southeast of the Plaza de Armas.

A taxi costs around S15, or get here as part of a four-hour Mirabus tour with Tours Class Arequipa.