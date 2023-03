This 17th-century mansion once owned by Arequipa’s founder, Garcí Manuel de Carbajal, has been restored with original furnishings and paintings, and even has its own chapel. The mansion is in the village of Huasacache, 9km from Arequipa’s city center, most easily reached by taxi (round-trip S20).

Local city tours often stop here, such as the four-hour Mirabus tour with Tours Class Arequipa.