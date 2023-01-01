Salto del Monday

This impressive 80m-high waterfall, located 10km south of Ciudad del Este, suffers from its close proximity to Iguazú Falls on the other side of the border. If you have time on your hands, it's well worth the visit, especially as dusk falls and tens of thousands of swifts gather before zipping in to roost on the slippery rocks behind the cascades.

Plenty of adventure activities are offered by the organization Aqua Paraná Tour, which now runs the site, including zipwires, arboreal walkways and a panoramic elevator. A return taxi ride will cost around 80,000G, including waiting time. In case you're wondering, it's pronounced mon-da-OO!