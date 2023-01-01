Monumento Bertoni

A family of Swiss immigrants led by father Moisés, the Bertonis had the idea of breeding a community of scientists deep in the Paraguayan jungle at the turn of the 20th century. With each child given a branch of the sciences to study, they made a significant impact on the (admittedly limited) Paraguayan scientific community of the time. The monument is the family home, holding a museum documenting the family's achievements, walking trails in the surrounding forest on the banks of the Río Paraná, and Moises' resting place.

Perhaps the most famous of Bertoni's offspring was his son Winkelried, a world-renowned biologist who published tirelessly until his early 30s, when he decided that science wasn't really his calling and moved to Asunción to work in a bank.

Ask at Senatur for information on how to visit.