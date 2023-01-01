Port Moresby Nature Park

At the northern end of Waigani Dr, by the University of Papua New Guinea, this is an island of calm. More than 2km of walkways thread under and through the jungle canopy, with well-maintained gardens displaying both local and exotic plant species, including native and hybrid orchids. The trees are alive with the clamour of fruit bats, and wildlife displays include tree kangaroos, hornbills, cassowaries, and a large aviary that houses parrots and birds of paradise. Take public motor vehicle (PMV) 9.