Some kilometres down the rough Kokoda Track road (barely navigable in a 2WD in the dry season only) is a turn-off left (west) back towards Port Moresby. This is the Hombrum Bluff road that runs along the top of the Laloki River canyon wall. It leads to Hombrum Bluff Lookout that rises 1300m and was used as a retreat for the military brass during WWII. Below is Seventeen Mile which was an important base camp for more than 400 soldiers.