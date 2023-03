Past the docks to the north lies Hanuabada, the original Motu village. Although it is still built over the sea on stilts, the original wood and thatched houses were destroyed by fire during WWII. They were rebuilt in all-Australian building materials, corrugated iron and fibro-cement, but it’s an interesting place and the people have retained many traditional Motu customs.

Find a local guide to take you around, or get a taxi to drive you past.