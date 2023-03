A turnoff near Fourteen Mile takes you to the large and carefully tended Bomana War Cemetery, where 4000 unknown PNG and Australian WWII soldiers are seeing out eternity, overlooked by a vast rain tree. American soldiers who died in PNG were generally shipped home for burial. The inscriptions on identical white gravestones read: 'A soldier of the 1939–1945 war. Known unto God.' It's a serene yet sobering place. PMV 16 from Gordons Market runs past the gate.