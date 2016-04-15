Private Tour: Half-Day Port Moresby City Sightseeing Tour

Your tour begins when you are picked up from your Port Moresby accommodation. Your vehicle will be air-conditioned and the type of vehicle is dependent on your group size. From your hotel you will proceed to the first stop which is Burns Peak, a hill overlooking the harbor. Burns Peak was a key anti-aircraft defensive position during World War 2, very effectively attacking Japanese bombers flying in from Rabaul trying to sink the ships in Port Moresby harbor. From Burns Peak you will drive the back way past police headquarters into Hanuabada Village, home to about 10,000 people packed into two square kilometers. The village has been there since the pre-colonial days and the city has grown up around it. The original inhabitants of the Motu tribe have inter-married and the village is now rather a melting pot of Papua New Guinea people and has many social and health problems which your guide may elaborate on. From Hanuabada you will drive into the Central Business District which local people call “Town” as it was the site of the first colonial settlement after being claimed for Britain in 1873 by Captain John Moresby. He actually named both the "Port of Port Moresby" and the adjacent wider "Fairfax Harbour" after his father Admiral Sir Fairfax Moresby. In Town you will see the original post office building which is still used today. Most of the population no longer lives in Town, having moved out to distant suburbs to make way for office buildings. From Town your tour vehicle climbs a steep curving road up Touaguba Hill, where most of the foreign ambassadors live, to a scenic lookout viewing both sides of the promontory on which the Town area is located. Here your guide will point out the Motukea container port, the NapaNapa oil refinery, Fisherman Islands, the old Paga Hill fort and Ela Beach which is the only piece of sand in the city, popular with locals. From Town your tour vehicle passes the Koki Fish Market and climbs Two Mile Hill. Like many parts of the city, this area is named after one of the old milestones which lined the road from the post office up to Sogeri in early days. The stone posts are long gone but the names remain: the city hospital is located at Three Mile, the main shopping centre at Four Mile and the airport at Seven Mile. A short stop will be made at the handicrafts market outside the Holiday Inn (toilets available inside) and then the second half of the tour will be taken up with longer stops at the national museum (1-hour), the national parliament (30-minutes) and the Port Moresby Nature Park (1-hour). On weekday afternoon tours these three stops may be re-arranged to accommodate early closing times at the museum and parliament. On weekends when the museum and parliament are closed these stops and the Nature Park will be replaced with the Bomana War Cemetery (30-minutes), Adventure Park Papua New Guinea Zoo (1-hour) and the National Orchid Gardens (30-minutes).