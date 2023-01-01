The main thing to do on Samarai is just wander around soaking up the faded-glory. From the wharf, head toward the hill and, at the northeast corner of the sportsground, you'll pass the memorial to Christopher Robinson, the one-time administrator who committed suicide in 1904. The inscription notes he was 'as well meaning as he was unfortunate and as kindly as he was courageous' and that 'his aim was to make New Guinea a good place for white men.'

Near the southeast corner of the grounds, a road leads up to the abandoned hospital and, just north of here, a small hill with great views of the island and China Strait. Near the sportsground, and south of the wharf is Samarai's oldest-surviving building, the Anglican church.