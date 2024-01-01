Dominating the central plaza, this 'major basilica' (a title bestowed on certain Roman Catholic cathedrals) stands on the site of an original 16th-century church. Most of what you see today, however, including the colorful stained-glass windows in the clerestory, dates from a major rebuilding in 1948.
Basilica Mayor San Juan Bautista
Coclé Province
