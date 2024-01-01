Basilica Mayor San Juan Bautista

Coclé Province

LoginSave

Dominating the central plaza, this 'major basilica' (a title bestowed on certain Roman Catholic cathedrals) stands on the site of an original 16th-century church. Most of what you see today, however, including the colorful stained-glass windows in the clerestory, dates from a major rebuilding in 1948.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Basílica Menor Santiago Apóstol

    Basílica Menor Santiago Apóstol

    16.85 MILES

    Natá's principal draw is this 16th-century cathedral, thought to be the oldest church built in the Americas still in use today. Indigenous artisans did…

  • Butterfly Haven

    Butterfly Haven

    16.69 MILES

    One of El Valle's top attractions allows you to walk among up to 250 butterflies as they flutter by in a screened 'flight house.' Learn more about these…

  • Cigarros Joyas de Panama

    Cigarros Joyas de Panama

    7.5 MILES

    This local cigar factory enjoys quite a reputation internationally for its unique hand-rolled Cuban-seed puros (cigars). Depending on the time of year, a…

  • Playa El Salado

    Playa El Salado

    23.41 MILES

    Located 9km southeast of central Aguadulce, this saltworks is a crucial habitat for marsh and shore birds. The area draws local and international…

  • Chorro El Macho

    Chorro El Macho

    16.71 MILES

    The most famous waterfall in the El Valle region is 35m-high Chorro El Macho, one of four cascades located about 2km north of town; it's a 15-minute walk…

  • Zoológico El Níspero

    Zoológico El Níspero

    17.15 MILES

    About 1km north of Av Central, this zoo set in the forest is home to everything from tapirs and capuchin monkeys to jaguars and more than 50 species of…

  • Aprovaca

    Aprovaca

    17.17 MILES

    For the largest selection of orquídeas (orchids) in the region, visit this idyllic, not-for-profit garden east of the center, run by the local association…

View more attractions

Nearby Coclé Province attractions

1. Museo de Penonomé

0.18 MILES

This renovated museum housed in a beautiful blue-and-white colonial building is small but does a thorough job examining the history and traditions of…

2. Cigarros Joyas de Panama

7.5 MILES

This local cigar factory enjoys quite a reputation internationally for its unique hand-rolled Cuban-seed puros (cigars). Depending on the time of year, a…

3. Mercado de Artesanías La Pintada

8.01 MILES

La Pintada’s artisans' market – specializing in sombreros pintados, the 'painted hats' unique to Panama and especially famous in Penonomé and surrounds –…

4. Parque Arqueológico del Caño

13 MILES

This archaeological site, under extensive renovation at the time of research, contains three pre-Columbian mounds dating from between AD 500 and 1200. The…

5. Chorro Las Mozas

15.27 MILES

The most accessible of the waterfalls around El Valle is Chorro Las Mozas, located about 2km southwest of town; you can reach it on foot from the center…

6. La Piedra Pintada

15.81 MILES

Located in the northwestern corner of the valley, La Piedra Pintada is a huge boulder adorned with pre-Columbian carvings. Locals sometimes fill in the…

7. Museo Histórico Padre José Noto

16.4 MILES

The most interesting exhibits in this small, very central museum divided into seven sections are the ones focusing on petroglyphs and ceramics produced by…

8. Butterfly Haven

16.69 MILES

One of El Valle's top attractions allows you to walk among up to 250 butterflies as they flutter by in a screened 'flight house.' Learn more about these…