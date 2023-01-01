One of El Valle's top attractions allows you to walk among up to 250 butterflies as they flutter by in a screened 'flight house.' Learn more about these ephemeral creatures, which live for just a couple of weeks maximum, through a 15-minute video, life-cycle exhibits and a rearing lab, where you'll see lepidoptera in various stages of development.

The enthusiastic owner from the USA will gladly show you around the enclosure, pointing out fabulous specimens such as the stunning giant blue morpho and the owl butterfly, whose wings mimic the bird's eyes. Multilingual info sheets are available.