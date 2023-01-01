Zoológico El Níspero

About 1km north of Av Central, this zoo set in the forest is home to everything from tapirs and capuchin monkeys to jaguars and more than 50 species of bird. It is also the best place to see Panama’s endangered ranas doradas (golden frogs); the strikingly colored toads are housed in the Panama Amphibian Rescue & Conservation Project Center, which is located here as well.

As the frogs are extremely sensitive to human intrusion and climate change, their numbers continue to diminish; it's thus very unlikely you will see them in the wild.