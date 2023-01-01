Panama Amphibian Rescue & Conservation Project Center

This conservation center was created in 2007 with the support of Houston Zoo to help save amphibians from a deadly virus threatening their numbers around the world. Run by a dedicated team of conservationists, the center exhibits native Panamanian species, in particular the golden frog. The research area is private and devoted to quarantine, treatment and captive breeding efforts. It is located in the grounds of Zoológico El Níspero; entry is included in the zoo admission price.

The center features educational exhibits and houses some 40 species.