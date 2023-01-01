The most famous waterfall in the El Valle region is 35m-high Chorro El Macho, one of four cascades located about 2km north of town; it's a 15-minute walk from the road and the entrance to the Canopy Adventure tour. Below the falls you’ll find a natural swimming pool (US$2.50) surrounded by rainforest. There is also a series of short hiking trails that wend their way into the surrounding jungle.

This towering waterfall is quite forceful and makes for some excellent photographs. El Valle’s famed canopy tour offers an unforgettable aerial view of Chorro El Macho.