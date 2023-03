La Pintada’s artisans' market – specializing in sombreros pintados, the 'painted hats' unique to Panama and especially famous in Penonomé and surrounds – is a shadow of its former self. It hosts only a stall or two and their appearance is sporadic, but you might get lucky.

The market is in the Casa Comunal on the far side of a very large soccer field on the left side of the road as you drive in from Penonomé.