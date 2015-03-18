Welcome to Ras al Jinz
Oman has an important role to play in the conservation of this endangered species and takes the responsibility seriously, with strict penalties for harming turtles or their eggs. The area is under government protection and the only way to visit the site is by joining an escorted tour.
While the tour is intended for the well-being of the turtle, at peak holiday times large volumes of people flock to the reserve. Thankfully groups are limited to 25 people per guide with no more than eight guides in each session. Despite the reserve's best efforts, there is something immensely intrusive about large, noisy groups gawping at such an intimate act, especially when flippers are lifted out of the way for better viewing and the frightened turtles are chased down the beach by mobile-phone wielding individuals. As such, the experience may not be to everyone's taste.
A maximum of 200 people, including those staying at the guesthouse, are given entry each evening and 100 in the morning, so booking in advance is a must.
Top experiences in Ras al Jinz
Recent articles
Ras al Jinz activities
2 Days Tour TOUR FATIMA
Day 1The tour departs Muscat in the morning towards Sur. After a photo stop at the Bamah sinkhole (swimming in the sinkhole lake is possible) and the long white Beach of Fins, we arrive in Wadi Shab. This Wadi is a enormous canyon gorge that is lined with palm trees and impressive indications of what the power of the water coming down from the mountains can do in nature. With a 45 minute hike up through the canyon Wadi, we arrive at one of several crystal clear water pools. Tourists can swim on through the warm waters from pool to pool. Eventually we come to the last pool where an opening among the enormous rocks allows us to swim into an incredible crevice cave with a small waterfall. Inside, the sunlight filters in from the outside, turning the water into a beautiful turquoise blue whilst water showers down one side of the cave from the wadi beyond. The tour continues to Ras al Hadd. After check-in into our Hotel/Camp, we take you in the evening to the Turtle sanctuary in Ras Al Jinz. Here we will go on a guided beautiful walking tour on the beach at night under the stars, where we have a high chance of seeing Omanâ€™s great sea turtles stumbling on to the beach to build a nest and lay their eggs. If you are lucky, you can even see baby turtles hatching from some nests. Overnight in Ras al Hadd. Day 2After breakfast, we continue on a sightseeing tour in Sur, one of the most important towns on the northern Omani cape. One of the last Omani shipyards is situated in Sur and visitors will be taken to see one of the small workshops where Omani traditional boats are still manufactured by hand. The unique scent of the wood being carved in the workshop stays with us as the tour heads back north to Wadi Tiwi. This Wadi is especially pretty with some small villages and the large banana plantation found here. Leaving Tiwi, the tour makes a stop at the 16th Century tomb of Bibi Al Din, built by his wife, Bibi Mariam and the site of the ancient village Qalhat. This city was allegedly described by Marco Polo and also visited by the Moroccan traveller, Ibn Battuta in the second quarter of the fourteenth century, as in those times, Qalhat was one of the more important cities in Oman and had maritime control over Hormuz. After a brief visit, the tour returns to Muscat. INCLUDES: Accommodation breakfast/dinner (depending on hotel) English speaking driver/car water entrance fees
3 Days Package TOUR JASMIN
Day 1On this tour we drive first towards the Desert. Our first stop first on this day is Fanya, where we will drive through the town along the mountains to admire the ancient mud buildings. We continue through to the Old Town Mudhairib. The ruins here offer a wonderful photo opportunity. Our next stop is the city of Ibra. Here we will stroll around the local market and have some lunch. After visiting Ibras ancient village, we drive to our Desert Camp, where we will spend the night. In the afternoon you will take part in an adventurous 4x4 Sand-dune drive, followed by watching the stunning sunset of the desert on one of the big sand dunes. We finish the day with a Dinner at the camp and a nice relaxing time around a romantic campfire. Overnight in Desert Camp. Day 2We drive to Wadi Bani Khalid, one of the biggest and most beautiful Wadis in Oman. Here we will spend some time to swim, sunbath, relax and to have a picnic in the beautiful scenic wadi canyons. From this Wadi we continue to Sur. We will give you a small City Tour (Dhow Factory, castle ect.) before we continue to Ras al Hadd to our Hotel/Camp for the night. In the evening we visit the Turtle sanctuary at Ras Al Jinz. Here we will go on a guided beautiful walking tour on the beach at night under the stars, where we have a high chance of seeing omans great sea turtles stumbling on to the beach to build a nest and lay the eggs. If you are lucky, you can even see baby turtles hatching from some nests. Overnight in Ras al Hadd Hotel/Camp Day 3Today we drive to Wadi Shab. On the way we make a photo stop in Qalhat at the The Tomb of Bibi Mariam. Qalhat was visited by Marco Polo in the 13th century, but he refers to it as Calatu. Qalhat is also described by the famous Muslim traveler, Ibn Battuta of the 14th century, who was known as â€œthe Marco Polo of the Muslim world. Then we continue to Wadi Shab. This Wadi is an enormous canyon gorge that is lined with palm trees and impressive indications of what the power of the water coming down from the mountains can do in nature. With a 45 minute hike up through the canyon Wadi, we arrive at one of several crystal clear water pools. Tourists can swim on through the warm waters from pool to pool. Eventually we come to the last pool where an opening among the enormous rocks allows us to swim into an incredible crevice cave with a small waterfall. Inside, the sunlight filters in from the outside, turning the water into a beautiful turquoise blue whilst water showers down one side of the cave from the wadi beyond. Our next stop is the Bamah Sinkhole, a big crater near the sea with a small lake at the bottom, which is believed to have been created by a meteor. Then we drive back to Muscat .
4 Days Package TOUR FARAH
Day 1We will leave Muscat and drive to Nakhal. Here you can visit the beautiful Nakhl Fortress.This magnificent 350 years old fortress rises out of the mountain rock, towering high above the ancient village, as if still warning would-be attackers of its ominous strength. The view from the top of the fortress over the mountains and green date plantations is outstanding. From there we drive into the Wadi Bani Awf. The road leads us through the Wadi for about 1 Â½ hours and we will pass by impressive Wadi Canyons and several small villages. The we drive up the Mountain. This mountain road drive up to the Jebel Shams Mountains is one of the most adventurous in Oman, offering exiciting offroad experience and fantastic views. In the evening we will reach Nizwa, where we spend the first Night of the tour. Overnight in Nizwa Hotel. Day 2We will visit the famous Nizwa Souq. Here you can find fish, meat, vegetables, pottery, jewellery, handicrafts and souvenirs which are sold in authentic old market halls that few places can boast. Next to the Souq is Nizwa Fortress. In the afternoon we continue to our desert camp in the Wahiba Sands desert, where you first take part in an adventurous 4x4 sanddune drive, followed by watching the stunning sunset of the desert on one of the big sand dunes. We finish the day with a Dinner at the camp and a nice relaxing time around a romantic campfire. Overnight in Desert Camp. Day 3After a relaxing slow breakfast in the Desert Camp, we will take you to Wadi Bani Khalid, one of the biggest and most beautiful wadis in Oman. Here you can swim, sunbath, relax and have a picnic in the beautiful scenic wadi canyons. From here we drive to Sur, where we will have a small city tour, before we drive to Ras al Hadd to check in out Hotel/Camp for the night. In the evening we take you to the Turtle sanctuary at Ras Al Jinz. Here we will go on a guided beautiful walking tour on the beach at night , where we have a high chance of seeing Omans great sea turtles stumbling on to the beach to build a nest and lay the eggs. Overnight in Ras al Hadd Hotel/Camp. Day 4Today we will take you to Wadi Shab. This Wadi is a enormous canyon gorge that is lined with palm trees and impressive indications of what the power of the water coming down from the mountains can do in nature. With a 45 minute hike up through the canyon Wadi, we arrive at one of several crystal clear water pools. Tourists can swim on through the warm waters from pool to pool. Eventually we come to the last pool where an opening among the enormous rocks allows us to swim into an incredible crevice cave with a small waterfall. In the late afternoon we drive back to Muscat.
5 Days Package TOUR DINA
Day 1The tour departs Muscat in the morning towards Ras al Hadd . After a photo stop at the Bamah sinkhole (swimming in the sinkhole lake is possible) and the long white Beach of Fins, we arrive in Wadi Shab. With a 45 minute hike up through the canyon Wadi, we arrive at one of several crystal clear water pools. The tour continues to Ras al Hadd. In the evening we take you to the Turtle sanctuary at Ras Al Jinz. Here we will go on a guided beautiful walking tour on the beach at night under the stars, where we have a high chance of seeing Oman's great sea turtles stumbling on to the beach to build a nest and lay the eggs. Overnight in Ras al Hadd Hotel/Camp. Day 2In the morning we will show you the City of Sur with some old fortresses and the famous Arabian Dhow Factory, where you can see traditional wooden Dhows being built. Then will drive onwards to Wadi Bani Khalid, one of the biggest and most beautiful Wadis in Oman. Here you can swim and relax . In the late afternoon we continue to our desert camp in the Wahiba Sands desert, where you relax or take part in an adventurous 4x4 drive in the sand dunes. We finish the day with a Dinner at the camp and a nice romantic time around a campfire. Overnight in Desert Camp. Day 3In the morning we drive to city of Ibra. There we will visit the colorful the local Market (Souq) and the old ancient Village of Ibra. Then we drive on towards Nizwa, the old capital city of Oman. We will arrive there in the afternoon, and Check In the hotel . Overnight in Nizwa Hotel. Day 4We start the day early to visit the Nizwa Souq. It is among the largest of its kind in Oman. A wide variety of vendors offer their goods in the streets of the souk from 05:00 am to about 10:00 am each morning. Here you can find fish, meat, vegetables, pottery, jewellery, handicrafts and souvenirs which are sold in authentic old market halls that few places can boast. Next to the Souq is Nizwa Fortress.. From Nizwa we drive up to the Jebel Shams Mountain where we spend the last night on our tour. This Mountain is the highest point of Oman with 3000 meter at its peak. After our arrival in Jebel Shams Resort, you have leisure time the rest of the day. You can spend the afternoon walking around the famous Grand Canyon of Oman. Overnight in Jebel Shams Resort. Day 5In the morning we drive down the mountain the other side (east) into the Wadi Bani Awf. This mountain road drive is an exciting off road experience and offers fantastic views into dramatic canyons and Wadis, as it winds down several kilo metre before connecting with Wadi Bani Awf. From there we had back on to Muscat.
6 Days Package TOUR LATIFA
Day 1The tour departs Muscat towards Ras al Hadd . After a photo stop at Bamah sinkhole & the long white Beach of Fins, we arrive in Wadi Shab.This Wadi is a enormous canyon gorge, lined with palm trees & impressive indications of what the power of the water coming down from the mountains can do in nature The tour continues to Ras al Hadd. At the evening we take you to the Turtle sanctuary at Ras Al Jinz. Here we will go on a guided beautiful walking tour on the beach at night under the stars, where we have a high chance to see Omans great sea turtles stumbling on to the beach to build a nest and lay the eggs. O/N at Ras AlHmara Day 2 In the morning we will show you the City of Sur with some old fortresses and the famous Arabian Dhow Factory, where you can see traditional wooden Dhows being built. Then we will drive onwards to Wadi Bani Khalid, one of the biggest and most beautiful Wadis in Oman. Here you can swim and relax . Then continue to our desert camp in the Wahiba Sands desert, where you relax or take part in an adventurous 4x4 drive in the sand dunes. O/N in desert Day 3In the morning we drive to city of Ibra. There we will visit the colourful the local Market (Souq) and the old ancient Village of Ibra. Then we drive on towards Nizwa, the old capital city of Oman. We will arrive there in the afternoon. O/N in Nizwa . Day 4We start the day early to visit the Nizwa Souq. It is among the largest of its kind in Oman. A wide variety of vendors offer their goods in the streets of the souk from 05:00 am to about 10:00 am each morning. Here you can find fish, meat, vegetables, pottery, jewellery, handicrafts and souvenirs which are sold in authentic old market halls that few places can boast. From Nizwa we drive to Misfath al Abreen. It has a large Falaj system which supplies water for many orchards, date palms and vegetables. It is worth to spend spend at least 1 Â½ hours walking around the village. Next stop will be the Jabrin Castle (The castle was originally designed as a residential palace in 1670 by Sultan bin Saif Al in the Ya'arubi Dynasti .The interior includes various furniture and traditional utensils to provide visitors with a taste of period castle lifestyle. O/N in Nizwa . Day 5Today we are driving up the Jebel Shams Mountain. On the way there we make a stop in the ancient village of AL Hamra .Then drive up the Jebel Shams Mountain to the Resort where we spend the night. O/N in Jabl Shams Day 6In the morning we drive down the mountain the other side (east) into the Wadi Bani Awf. This mountain road drive is an exciting offroad experience and offers fantastic views into dramatic canyons and Wadis ,then back to Muscat.
TOUR ALADIN 11 Day Tour with Musandam
Day 1Start from Muscat toward Sur. After a photo stop at the Bamah sinkhole, arrive in Wadi Shab, which is enormous canyon gorge ,With a 45 minute hike up through the canyon Wadi,arrive at one of several crystal clear water pools. Tourists can swim on through the warm waters from pool to pool. Then continue to Sur.Day 2 In the morning we will show you the City of Sur and the boats factory .Then we will go to Ras Al Hadd. At evening we take you to the Turtle sanctuary at Ras Al Jinz to enjoy turltes watching and see them on the beach build a nest and lay the eggs. Day 3Proceed to Wadi Bani Khalid, one of the biggest and most beautiful Wadis in Oman. Here you can swim, sunbath and relax Then continue to Wahiba Sands desert, where you take part in an adventurous 4x4 Sand dune drive, and watch sunset from their. Day 4Drive Ibra city. There we will visit the colourful the local Market (Souq) & the old ancient Village of Ibra. Then continue to Nizwa, the old capital city of Oman. Day 5 We start the day early to visit the Nizwa Souq. Among the largest of its kind in Oman. A wide variety of vendors offer their goods in the streets of the souk . Here you can find fish, meat, vegetables, pottery, jewellery, handicrafts & souvenirs . From Nizwa drive to Misfath al Abreen. This picture village lies on a steep slope at the foot of Jebel Shams, few kilometers from the village of Al Hamra & consists of old homes and narrow streets.Next stop at Jabrin Castle,The interior includes various furniture and traditional utensils to provide visitors with a taste of period castle lifestyle, then back to Nizwa. Day 6Today we drive up the Jebel Shams Mountain. On the way there we make stop to the ancient village of AL Hamra to visit a cute little museum, which opened up in one of the old restored houses within the village. After ,we drive up to Jebel Shams Mountain .Day 7In the morning we drive down the mountain on the other side (east) into the Wadi Bani Awf. This mountain road drive is one of the most adventurous in Oman, offering exciting off road experience and fantastic views. then back to Muscat. Day 8 At morning fly to Musandam , arrival and check In Day 9 You will go on an Arabic Dhow day tour by boat The cruise takes you along the beautiful steep cliffs of the Musandam Peninsula. Day 10 Enjoy City of Khasab ,then we continue to Rowdah village, where we can see a pre-Islamic graveyard, & to Khawr Najid, a place with a stunning view overlooking Indian Ocean side. Finally we take to see the natural park of Acacia trees at Khalidiya . Day 11 Check out then fly back to Musca