7 Day Oman Adventure

DAY 1 SundayBe picked up from your hotel or the airport. This day offers free time for you to explore and relax in walking distance to the beach and dining possibilities. Overnight Ramada Muscat. DAY 2 Monday (B,L) Highlights of Muscat. Today you visit the 5th largest mosque in the world, the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque. Passing by the diplomatic quarter, you will be taken to the oldest and largest market in the country, Muttrah souq. Finally, see Muscat on a boat cruise while sipping your first ever Omani kahwa a way to wrap up the day! Overnight Ramada Muscat. DAY 3 Tuesday (B,D) Coast, Wadis and Turtles. We start the day with a leisurely hike through the twin wadis of Shab and Tiwi. Arriving to the fishing town of Sur, the home of Omani traditional Dhows (boat). At night, you will get the opportunity witness sea turtles coming to the shore and laying eggs! Overnight Ras Al Jinz Turtle Reserve. DAY 4 Wednesday (B,D) Sand & Stone. We embark on a stunning coastal drive this morning before reaching Wadi Bani Khalid where water flows all year round. And for the main destination of the day, you traverse through the elevations of the vast Wahiba desert. Overnight Sama Al Wasil Camp. DAY 5 Thursday (B,D) The Green Mountain. Get in your 4wd and drive towards the nearby town of Ibra. The drive now takes you to Jebel Al Akhdar, the home of Omani rosewater. From Saiq plateau, you will have the perfect view of the terraces. Just at the foot of the mountain is Birkat Al Mauz, a magical place particularly during sunset. Continue to Nizwa for the night. Overnight Nizwa Hotel Apt. DAY 6 Friday (B,L,D) Nizwa. The Cultural Capital Explore the cultural capital of the country- Nizwa. As it is a Friday, you have the opportunity to watch the bargaining at the animal market where the herders bring their cattle to be auctioned once a week. This is followed by a photo stop at Nizwa Fort (entry to the fort is optional). Another beautiful castle, Jabreen, and another UNESCO site, Bahla Fort (photo stop only) are in your way before driving to Al Hamra. To the west of Al Hamra lies the road winding up Jebel Shams, the mountain of the sun. Enjoy the breathtaking views before checking in at your mountain resort. Jabal Shams Resort DAY 7 Saturday (B) Wadi Bani Awf to Muscat. Another reason to get up so early: old village of As Sab on top of the mountain. Your rugged route to Muscat consists of a stop at the charming village of Bilad Sayt, followed by one of the most exhilarating off-road ride through Wadi Bani Awf. Visit the hot springs of Nakhl before heading towards Muscat, where your unforgettable journey ends.