7 Day Oman Adventure
DAY 1 SundayBe picked up from your hotel or the airport. This day offers free time for you to explore and relax in walking distance to the beach and dining possibilities. Overnight Ramada Muscat. DAY 2 Monday (B,L) Highlights of Muscat. Today you visit the 5th largest mosque in the world, the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque. Passing by the diplomatic quarter, you will be taken to the oldest and largest market in the country, Muttrah souq. Finally, see Muscat on a boat cruise while sipping your first ever Omani kahwa a way to wrap up the day! Overnight Ramada Muscat. DAY 3 Tuesday (B,D) Coast, Wadis and Turtles. We start the day with a leisurely hike through the twin wadis of Shab and Tiwi. Arriving to the fishing town of Sur, the home of Omani traditional Dhows (boat). At night, you will get the opportunity witness sea turtles coming to the shore and laying eggs! Overnight Ras Al Jinz Turtle Reserve. DAY 4 Wednesday (B,D) Sand & Stone. We embark on a stunning coastal drive this morning before reaching Wadi Bani Khalid where water flows all year round. And for the main destination of the day, you traverse through the elevations of the vast Wahiba desert. Overnight Sama Al Wasil Camp. DAY 5 Thursday (B,D) The Green Mountain. Get in your 4wd and drive towards the nearby town of Ibra. The drive now takes you to Jebel Al Akhdar, the home of Omani rosewater. From Saiq plateau, you will have the perfect view of the terraces. Just at the foot of the mountain is Birkat Al Mauz, a magical place particularly during sunset. Continue to Nizwa for the night. Overnight Nizwa Hotel Apt. DAY 6 Friday (B,L,D) Nizwa. The Cultural Capital Explore the cultural capital of the country- Nizwa. As it is a Friday, you have the opportunity to watch the bargaining at the animal market where the herders bring their cattle to be auctioned once a week. This is followed by a photo stop at Nizwa Fort (entry to the fort is optional). Another beautiful castle, Jabreen, and another UNESCO site, Bahla Fort (photo stop only) are in your way before driving to Al Hamra. To the west of Al Hamra lies the road winding up Jebel Shams, the mountain of the sun. Enjoy the breathtaking views before checking in at your mountain resort. Jabal Shams Resort DAY 7 Saturday (B) Wadi Bani Awf to Muscat. Another reason to get up so early: old village of As Sab on top of the mountain. Your rugged route to Muscat consists of a stop at the charming village of Bilad Sayt, followed by one of the most exhilarating off-road ride through Wadi Bani Awf. Visit the hot springs of Nakhl before heading towards Muscat, where your unforgettable journey ends.
Wahiba Sands and Wadi Bani Khalid 4WD Desert Safari
Muscat What to do ...!!!!! Visit Oman ,Board a 4wd and be ready for the most fantastic wadi among Muscat tours. Head towards Fanjah, where you will have a photo stop for wadi & oasis. You drive through the Sumail Gap that divides the Western and Eastern Hajars. Where the ruins of Al Mansfah old mercantile community near Ibra is located. Head towards Wadi Bani Khalid. Drive past the village which has an endless plantations date now, you have Reached the magnificent Wadi. The pools are cool, deep and it's silky water perfect for a long swim. Then proceed to Wahiba, the undulating golden sands. Return to Muscat.
Wahiba Sands&Wadi Bani Khalid desert Safari(Muscat tours):Oman Shore excursions
2 Days Package TOUR JAMILA
Day 1We drive from Muscat directly to Wadi Bani Khalid (2 ½ hours). It is one of the biggest and most beautiful Wadis in Oman. There are great places for sunbathing and swimming and relaxing. You can also take a walk deeper into the Wadi. There is a small Restaurant at the Wadi entrance where we can have some lunch. In the late afternoon we continue to our desert camp in the Wahiba Sands desert, where you take part in an adventurous 4x4 Sand-dune drive to experience the a real desert feeling. Then we will watch the stunning desert sunset on top of one of the big sand dunes. We finish the day with a Dinner at the camp and a nice relaxing time around a romantic camp fire. Overnight in Desert Camp Day 2In the morning after a nice relaxing Breakfast in the Camp, we drive to city of Ibra. There we will visit the colourful the local Market/Souq and the old ancient Village of Ibra. After Lunch we drive back to Muscat. There are several chances photo stops along the way. INCLUDES: Accommodation breakfast/dinner (depending on hotel) English speaking driver/car water entrance fees
3 Days Package TOUR JASMIN
Day 1On this tour we drive first towards the Desert. Our first stop first on this day is Fanya, where we will drive through the town along the mountains to admire the ancient mud buildings. We continue through to the Old Town Mudhairib. The ruins here offer a wonderful photo opportunity. Our next stop is the city of Ibra. Here we will stroll around the local market and have some lunch. After visiting Ibras ancient village, we drive to our Desert Camp, where we will spend the night. In the afternoon you will take part in an adventurous 4x4 Sand-dune drive, followed by watching the stunning sunset of the desert on one of the big sand dunes. We finish the day with a Dinner at the camp and a nice relaxing time around a romantic campfire. Overnight in Desert Camp. Day 2We drive to Wadi Bani Khalid, one of the biggest and most beautiful Wadis in Oman. Here we will spend some time to swim, sunbath, relax and to have a picnic in the beautiful scenic wadi canyons. From this Wadi we continue to Sur. We will give you a small City Tour (Dhow Factory, castle ect.) before we continue to Ras al Hadd to our Hotel/Camp for the night. In the evening we visit the Turtle sanctuary at Ras Al Jinz. Here we will go on a guided beautiful walking tour on the beach at night under the stars, where we have a high chance of seeing omans great sea turtles stumbling on to the beach to build a nest and lay the eggs. If you are lucky, you can even see baby turtles hatching from some nests. Overnight in Ras al Hadd Hotel/Camp Day 3Today we drive to Wadi Shab. On the way we make a photo stop in Qalhat at the The Tomb of Bibi Mariam. Qalhat was visited by Marco Polo in the 13th century, but he refers to it as Calatu. Qalhat is also described by the famous Muslim traveler, Ibn Battuta of the 14th century, who was known as â€œthe Marco Polo of the Muslim world. Then we continue to Wadi Shab. This Wadi is an enormous canyon gorge that is lined with palm trees and impressive indications of what the power of the water coming down from the mountains can do in nature. With a 45 minute hike up through the canyon Wadi, we arrive at one of several crystal clear water pools. Tourists can swim on through the warm waters from pool to pool. Eventually we come to the last pool where an opening among the enormous rocks allows us to swim into an incredible crevice cave with a small waterfall. Inside, the sunlight filters in from the outside, turning the water into a beautiful turquoise blue whilst water showers down one side of the cave from the wadi beyond. Our next stop is the Bamah Sinkhole, a big crater near the sea with a small lake at the bottom, which is believed to have been created by a meteor. Then we drive back to Muscat .
5 Days Package TOUR DINA
Day 1The tour departs Muscat in the morning towards Ras al Hadd . After a photo stop at the Bamah sinkhole (swimming in the sinkhole lake is possible) and the long white Beach of Fins, we arrive in Wadi Shab. With a 45 minute hike up through the canyon Wadi, we arrive at one of several crystal clear water pools. The tour continues to Ras al Hadd. In the evening we take you to the Turtle sanctuary at Ras Al Jinz. Here we will go on a guided beautiful walking tour on the beach at night under the stars, where we have a high chance of seeing Oman's great sea turtles stumbling on to the beach to build a nest and lay the eggs. Overnight in Ras al Hadd Hotel/Camp. Day 2In the morning we will show you the City of Sur with some old fortresses and the famous Arabian Dhow Factory, where you can see traditional wooden Dhows being built. Then will drive onwards to Wadi Bani Khalid, one of the biggest and most beautiful Wadis in Oman. Here you can swim and relax . In the late afternoon we continue to our desert camp in the Wahiba Sands desert, where you relax or take part in an adventurous 4x4 drive in the sand dunes. We finish the day with a Dinner at the camp and a nice romantic time around a campfire. Overnight in Desert Camp. Day 3In the morning we drive to city of Ibra. There we will visit the colorful the local Market (Souq) and the old ancient Village of Ibra. Then we drive on towards Nizwa, the old capital city of Oman. We will arrive there in the afternoon, and Check In the hotel . Overnight in Nizwa Hotel. Day 4We start the day early to visit the Nizwa Souq. It is among the largest of its kind in Oman. A wide variety of vendors offer their goods in the streets of the souk from 05:00 am to about 10:00 am each morning. Here you can find fish, meat, vegetables, pottery, jewellery, handicrafts and souvenirs which are sold in authentic old market halls that few places can boast. Next to the Souq is Nizwa Fortress.. From Nizwa we drive up to the Jebel Shams Mountain where we spend the last night on our tour. This Mountain is the highest point of Oman with 3000 meter at its peak. After our arrival in Jebel Shams Resort, you have leisure time the rest of the day. You can spend the afternoon walking around the famous Grand Canyon of Oman. Overnight in Jebel Shams Resort. Day 5In the morning we drive down the mountain the other side (east) into the Wadi Bani Awf. This mountain road drive is an exciting off road experience and offers fantastic views into dramatic canyons and Wadis, as it winds down several kilo metre before connecting with Wadi Bani Awf. From there we had back on to Muscat.