Welcome to Sohar
The town boasts one of the prettiest and best-kept seafronts in the country, but little more than legend (and a triumphal arch over the Muscat–Sohar Hwy) marked its place in history until a decade ago when a vast port-side industrial area transformed the town into a city. The port has brought jobs, an influx of expatriates, new residential areas, giant malls, a five-star hotel, a regional hospital complex and a new university illustrative of Sohar’s new wealth. In fact, rumour on the street is that Sohar has pretensions of grandeur that more than match its copper-mining heyday. Watch out Muscat!
Associated in 2011 with unrest during the so-called Arab Spring, the town has sought to slough off its reputation as trouble-maker and offers a relaxed destination on a tour of northern Oman, or a stop-over on the long drive from the UAE to Muscat.
Most of Sohar’s sites of interest lie along or near the corniche, 3km from the Muscat–Sohar Hwy.
Top experiences in Sohar
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.