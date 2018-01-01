Welcome to Barka

Barka, 80km west of Muscat, is a thriving coastal town that has become something of a crossroads between the regional centes of Sohar and Rustaq and Muscat. It has to be said that the old part of town, near the sea, is looking a bit sad as the old quarters are being torn down to make way for a new coast road. In compensation, New Bahla has sprung up along the Muscat–Sohar Hwy with big shops and new restaurants transforming life in this once sleepy town.

Read More