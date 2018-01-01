Welcome to Barka
Barka is famous for its halwa, a unique, laboriously made Omani confection. A pot from dedicated halwa shops in town costs from OR8.
There’s nowhere to stay in Barka itself, but two luxury resorts run by Al Nahda are nearby. If visiting just for the day, then nearby Naseem Gardens, off the main Muscat–Sohar Hwy, makes a pleasant place for a picnic. It hosts part of the annual Muscat Festival with shopping stands, fun fairs and live entertainment.
Top experiences in Barka
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Barka activities
Wadi Abyadh and Wekan Village (Day trip) 4WD :Muscat Tours
Wadi Abyadh and Wekan Village (Day trip) 4WD :Muscat ToursMuscat What to Do ...!!!! .Visit Oman,Head to Barka, where you can find Camel Breeding Farm, where 100s of Omani thoroughbreds were brought up. Then proceed to Wadi Abyadh a magnificent wadi and one of the best among wadis of Oman included in Muscat tours . A fabulous village with date plantation will be on your way. You can now enjoy the crystal rock pools. Later you reach Wadi Mistal. You can reach the mountain after 30 km .here you will find 2 villages (Hadash and Wekan).Drive right to visit Wekan "Agriculture village" which is 1700m above sea level. You will be astonished with the very beautiful landscapes and weather in the place .a variety of fruits is there. Return to Muscat.
Nakhl Rustaq (Muscat tours):Oman Shore excursions
Nakhl Rustaq (Day trip) :Muscat toursMuscat What To Do ..!!!! Visit Oman .Nakhal lies at the foothills of the mountains near an abundant source of water, which irrigates extensive date palm plantations.After breakfast your guide will be waiting to you at hotel or port gate or at airport to Drive along the magnificent Batinah coastline to Barka then heading south to the Oasis of Nakhal. Visit a Fort dates back to the 17th Century and visit Al Thowarah Hot Springs. Picnic lunch in one of the many shades. Then moving to Rusatq to visit another pre-Islamic fort. Return to Muscat and drop off at your hotel or ship after day trip to Nakhl Rustaq
Wadi Abyadh & Wekan Village (Muscat tours) :Oman Shore excursions
Wadi Abyadh and Wekan Village (Day trip) 4WD :Muscat ToursMuscat What to Do ...!!!! .Visit Oman,Head to Barka, where you can find Camel Breeding Farm, where 100s of Omani thoroughbreds were brought up. Then proceed to Wadi Abyadh a magnificent wadi and one of the best among wadis of Oman included in Muscat tours . A fabulous village with date plantation will be on your way. You can now enjoy the crystal rock pools. Later you reach Wadi Mistal. You can reach the mountain after 30 km .here you will find 2 villages (Hadash and Wekan).Drive right to visit Wekan "Agriculture village" which is 1700m above sea level. You will be astonished with the very beautiful landscapes and weather in the place .a variety of fruits is there. Return to Muscat.
Nakhl Rustaq (Day trip) :Muscat Tours
Nakhl Rustaq (Day trip) :Muscat tours Muscat What To Do ..!!!! Visit Oman .Nakhal lies at the foothills of the mountains near an abundant source of water, which irrigates extensive date palm plantations.After breakfast your guide will be waiting to you at hotel or port gate or at airport to Drive along the magnificent Batinah coastline to Barka then heading south to the Oasis of Nakhal. Visit a Fort dates back to the 17th Century and visit Al Thowarah Hot Springs. Picnic lunch in one of the many shades. Then moving to Rusatq to visit another pre-Islamic fort. Return to Muscat and drop off at your hotel or ship after day trip to Nakhl Rustaq
Nakhl and Hot Springs Private Tour from Muscat
The Batinah coastline is famous for its beautiful sandy beaches and the ancient fort towns. This full day tour along Oman’s coast will first take you to Barka and its bustling, atmospheric Fish Souq. We then drive through lush date palms to the impressive Nakhl Fort, also know as Husn al Heem. Built on a rocky, 200-meter-high mountain peak, the dramatic Nakhl Fort is the most prominent feature in the town. It has a history, which dates back to the pre-Islamic period. This impressive piece of military architecture was built to protect trade routes from Nizwa to the coast. The fort has been extended several times over the centuries. Imams of Wadi Bani Kharous and the Ya'arubah dynasty resided here in the past. After that, we proceed to Ath Thaurwah hot springs where we will enjoy also a bag-lunch (Live BBQ can be organized.) After lunch, we proceed to the beautiful mountain farming village of Wakan in Wadi Mistal, which is renowned for its green agricultural terraces. The orchards are full trees bearing all sorts of fruit such as bright red pomegranates, apricots, grapes, almonds and peaches, which host an incredible display of pink and white blossom in the springtime.
Private Fascinating Fort Tour from Muscat
At 08:30 you will be picked up from your hotel or residence to start your day trip. Your first stop is at Barka, a seaside town with small souks and a fort along the shoreline. As you approach Nakhl, keep an eye out for the fortress that sits on a hillock outside the town. The fort’s origin is pre-Islamic with major contributions by the Al Ya’ruba and the Al Bu Sayed dynasties. You will then visit the mineral-laden hot springs water in Nakhl. Enjoy a picnic lunch under one of the many shades. You then move to Rustaq for a photo stop for another pre-Islamic fort. Later in the evening you return to Muscat by 16:30.