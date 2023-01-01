Tjuvholmen Sculpture Park

Like the Astrup Fearnley Museet that it surrounds, this sculpture park was designed by Renzo Piano and is also dedicated to international contemporary art. Don't miss (as if you could) Louise Bourgeois' magnificent and rather cheeky Eyes (1997), Ugo Rondinone's totemic and enchanting Moonrise east. november (2006) and Franz West's bright and tactile Spalt (2003). There are also works by Antony Gormley, Anish Kapoor, Ellsworth Kelly, and Peter Fischli and David Weiss.