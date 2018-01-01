Scottish Islands & Norwegian Fjords - Edinburgh to Tromsø

Go deeper into the otherworldly fjords of Norway on this unique journey from Scotland, across the Norwegian Sea to the fjords of Norway. Discover UNESCO-protected wonders like the Standing Stones of Stennes and the mystical Ring of Brodgar, visit archaeological sites, witness the curious clash of cultures in the Shetland Islands, and marvel at the stunning forests and waterfalls that line the fjords. Even after you come home, a part of you will remain here forever.